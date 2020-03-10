Sixth ‘presumptive positive’ case of coronavirus in Virginia announced

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – Officials have announced the sixth case of coronavirus in Virginia.

The presumptive positive case is a 40-year-old resident of Loudoun County who officials believe has come in contact with a person with COVID-19 while at Christ Church in Georgetown. This is the second person in connection to the church to have a ‘presumptive positive’ case of the virus.

Officials say the person is doing well and is isolated at home after being tested for coronavirus in Richmond.

“We know the risk of coronavirus disease—or COVID-19—increases among close contacts of infected persons,” said Loudoun County Health Department Director David Goodfriend, MD, MPH. “In this case, based on the results of our contact investigation to date, the risk to the general Loudoun community remains low.”