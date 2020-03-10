Trial for Virginia mother charged in son’s death put on hold

HAMPTON, Va. – The trial of a Virginia woman charged in the death of her son has been put on hold while she undergoes a mental competency evaluation.

The Daily Press reports Julia Tomlin’s trial had been scheduled to start Monday.

But her public defender said she wanted a competency hearing first, and prosecutors didn’t object.

The 35-year-old Tomlin faces charges of second-degree murder, concealing a dead body, child abuse and three counts of felony child neglect in the death of her 2-year-old son, Noah Tomlin. Julia Tomlin reported Noah missing in June 2019, launching a 10-day search.