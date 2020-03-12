Police: Virginia toddler dies after being bitten by family dog

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – A 2-year-old child who was bitten by a dog in Virginia has died. News outlets report a 1-year-old pit bull bit the toddler on Monday afternoon in Portsmouth.

The dog has been placed in quarantine.

A police sergeant says the pit bull is a family dog.

The child suffered life-threatening injuries from the bite and later died at a hospital. The child hasn’t been identified.

The police department says officers are working with animal control on the investigation. It isn’t clear whether anyone would face charges.