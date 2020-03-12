WATCH: Gov. Northam provides update on the coronavirus in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. – Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam addressed Virginians on the coronavirus on Thursday afternoon.

Virginia has 17 “presumptively positive” cases of the coronavirus Gov. Northam is giving an update on Virginia’s preparedness and response efforts to the coronavirus: . Posted by WSLS 10 / WSLS.com on Thursday, March 12, 2020

He provided updates on Virginia’s preparedness and response efforts to the coronavirus.

Earlier today, the Virginia Department of Health announced that there are 17“presumptively positive” cases of the coronavirus in Virginia.

[Interactive map from Johns Hopkins shows how coronavirus is spreading in real-time]

So far, Virginia has had 117 negative tests for COVID-19