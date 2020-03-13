Virginia sees 12 new cases in a day, now has 30 ‘presumptive positive’ coronavirus cases

RICHMOND, Va. – There are now 30 “presumptively positive” cases of the coronavirus in Virginia as of March 13, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

That an increase from 18 as of Thursday evening.

Here’s a breakdown of the 12 new cases:

Five in James City County

Three in Arlington County

Two in Fairfax County

One in Loudoun County

One in Prince William County

These cases are “presumptively positive,” meaning they are pending confirmatory testing by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

