Virginia sees 12 new cases in a day, now has 30 ‘presumptive positive’ coronavirus cases
Southwest Virginia still has 0 cases
RICHMOND, Va. – There are now 30 “presumptively positive” cases of the coronavirus in Virginia as of March 13, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
That an increase from 18 as of Thursday evening.
Here’s a breakdown of the 12 new cases:
- Five in James City County
- Three in Arlington County
- Two in Fairfax County
- One in Loudoun County
- One in Prince William County
These cases are “presumptively positive,” meaning they are pending confirmatory testing by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
