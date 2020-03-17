15 new coronavirus cases in Virginia, now 67 total cases

Published: March 17, 2020, 11:05 am Updated: March 17, 2020, 11:57 am

RICHMOND, Va. – There are now 67 “presumptively positive” cases of the coronavirus in Virginia as of March 16, according to Gov. Ralph Northam.

That is an increase from 52 on Monday.

Here is the breakdown of the 15 new cases:

Four in Arlington County

Two in James City County

Two in Fairfax County

Two in Chesterfield County

Two in Henrico County

One in Williamsburg

One in Prince William County

One in Goochland County

Once case has happened in a long-term care facility somewhere in Virginia.

Gov. Northam also announced a ban in Virginia on gatherings more than 10 people.

Northam said he’s working with Attorney General Mark Herring about how to enforce this rule.

“I’m more about carrots than sticks,” said Northam, when asked about enforcing the rule.

Virginia has started seeing community spread cases, according to a Virginia Department of Health official.

Virginia has plans to ramp up its testing capabilities in the days, weeks ahead.

The governor announced the new cases during a news conference on Tuesday morning.

These cases are “presumptively positive,” meaning they are pending confirmatory testing by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).