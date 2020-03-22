67 new coronavirus cases in Virginia, now 219 total cases

RICHMOND, Va. – There are now 219 “presumptively positive” cases of the coronavirus in Virginia as of March 22.

Sunday’s 219 cases mark an increase from 158 on Saturday, 124 on Friday, 101 cases on Thursday and 67 on Wednesday.

Here’s a breakdown of cases:

95 in the northern region

70 in the eastern region

28 in the central region

20 in the northwest region

6 in the southwest region

These cases are “presumptively positive,” meaning they are pending confirmatory testing by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

As of Saturday at noon, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports that 2,790 people have been tested.