Virginia health districts activate public coronavirus call centers
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – Public health districts across Virginia have opened public health call centers to answer questions on coronavirus.
Staff members at these centers are prepared to give information on symptoms, how to minimize risk and exposure, local and statewide conditions, testing resources and how they’re being used and what to do if you think you’re sick.
Below is a list of call centers:
|Health District
|Localities
|Contact
|Alleghany Health District
Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
|Alleghany, Botetourt, Craig and Roanoke counties, city of Salem
|855-949-8378
|Central Shenandoah Health District
Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
|Augusta, Bath, Highland, Rockbridge, Rockingham counties, cities of Buena Vista, Harrisonburg,
Lexington, Staunton and Waynesboro
|855-949-8378
|Central Virginia Health District
Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
|Amherst, Appomattox, Bedford, Campbell counties, city of Lynchburg
|434-477-7266
434-447-5965
|Cumberland Plateau Health District
Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Starting March 24, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
|Buchanan County
Dickenson County
Russell County
Tazewell County
|276-935-4591
276-926-4979
276-889-7621
276-988-5585
|Lenowisco Health District
Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30
Starting March 24, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
|Lee County
Scott County
Wise County
City of Norton
|276-346-2011
276-386-1312
276-328-8000
276-328-8000
|Mount Rogers Health District
Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
|Bland County
Bristol City
Carroll County
Galax City
Grayson County
Smyth County
Washington County
Wythe County
|276-688-3642
276-642-7335
276-730-3180
276-236-6127
276-773-2961
276-781-7460
276-676-5604
276-228-5507
|New River Health District
Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Saturday, 8 a.m. to noon
Sunday, noon to 4 p.m.
|Floyd, Giles, Montgomery and Pulaski counties, city of Radford
|540-267-8240
|Pittsylvania-Danville Health District
Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
|Pittsylvania County, city of Danville
|434-76-9828
|Richmond
|Statewide
|877-ASK-VDH-3
|Roanoke City Health District
Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
|City of Roanoke
|855-949-8378
|West Piedmont Health District
Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
|Franklin, Henry and Patrick counties, city of Martinsville
|276-638-2311
