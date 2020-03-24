38 new coronavirus cases in Virginia, now 297 total cases
VDH reporting 7 cases in the Southwest Virginia region
RICHMOND, Va. – There are now 297 “presumptively positive” cases of the coronavirus in Virginia as of March 24.
[Where are Virginia’s coronavirus cases? The latest from the health department]
Tuesday’s 297 cases mark and increase from 259 on Monday, 222 on Sunday, 158 on Saturday, 124 on Friday, 101 cases on Thursday and 67 on Wednesday.
Tuesday’s 290 cases cases reported by the Virginia Department of Health do not include the two cases in the Lynchburg area announced by Centra CEO Andy Mueller, the Virginia Beach man in his 70s, who died, a woman in her 30s living in the Lord Fairfax Health District, a man in his 60s who lives in the Eastern Shore Health District, a Madison County man in his 50s or a Rockbridge County woman in her 70s.
Here’s a breakdown of Virginia’s 38 new cases:
- Five new cases in Prince William County
- Three new cases in Richmond
- Three new cases in Fairfax County
- Three new cases in Henrico County
- Three new cases in Loudoun County
- Three new cases in James City County
- Two new cases in the Lynchburg area
- Two new cases in Portsmouth
- Two new cases in Alexandria
- Two new cases in Arlington County
- One new case in Halifax County
- One new case in Mecklenburg County
- One new case in Charlottesville
- One new case in Isle of Wight
- One new case in Norfolk
- One new case in Newport News
- One new case in York County
- One new case in Rockingham County
- One new case in Chesterfield County
- One new case in Goochland County
- A Madison County man in his 50s
The reason the list above contains 39, not 38 cases is because in Tuesday’s noon update a case previously reported in Hanover County was no longer reported in that county.
Lorrie Andrew-Spear with the Virginia Department of Health previously told 10 News that, “Numbers on the website are preliminary, and this change was due to inaccurate residency information that was later corrected, which decreased the numbers in those districts.”
We’ve reached out to Andrew-Spear to learn where that case is now being counted.
[Interactive map from Johns Hopkins shows how coronavirus is spreading in real-time]
These cases are “presumptively positive,” meaning they are pending confirmatory testing by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
As of Monday at noon, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports that 3,697 people have been tested.
The Virginia Department of Health defines Southwest Virginia to include the following counties and cities:
- Counties: Alleghany, Amherst, Appomattox, Bedford, Bland, Botetourt, Buchanan, Campbell, Carroll, Craig, Dickenson, Floyd, Franklin, Giles, Grayson, Henry, Lee, Montgomery, Patrick, Pittsylvania, Pulaski, Roanoke, Russell, Scott, Smyth, Tazewell, Washington, Wise and Wythe
- Cities: Bristol, Covington, Danville, Galax, Lynchburg, Martinsville, Norton, Radford, Roanoke and Salem
Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.