38 new coronavirus cases in Virginia, now 297 total cases

RICHMOND, Va. – There are now 297 “presumptively positive” cases of the coronavirus in Virginia as of March 24.

Tuesday’s 297 cases mark and increase from 259 on Monday, 222 on Sunday, 158 on Saturday, 124 on Friday, 101 cases on Thursday and 67 on Wednesday.

Tuesday’s 290 cases cases reported by the Virginia Department of Health do not include the two cases in the Lynchburg area announced by Centra CEO Andy Mueller, the Virginia Beach man in his 70s, who died, a woman in her 30s living in the Lord Fairfax Health District, a man in his 60s who lives in the Eastern Shore Health District, a Madison County man in his 50s or a Rockbridge County woman in her 70s.

Here’s a breakdown of Virginia’s 38 new cases:

Five new cases in Prince William County

Three new cases in Richmond

Three new cases in Fairfax County

Three new cases in Henrico County

Three new cases in Loudoun County

Three new cases in James City County

Two new cases in the Lynchburg area

Two new cases in Portsmouth

Two new cases in Alexandria

Two new cases in Arlington County

One new case in Halifax County

One new case in Mecklenburg County

One new case in Charlottesville

One new case in Isle of Wight

One new case in Norfolk

One new case in Newport News

One new case in York County

One new case in Rockingham County

One new case in Chesterfield County

One new case in Goochland County

A Madison County man in his 50s

The reason the list above contains 39, not 38 cases is because in Tuesday’s noon update a case previously reported in Hanover County was no longer reported in that county.

Lorrie Andrew-Spear with the Virginia Department of Health previously told 10 News that, “Numbers on the website are preliminary, and this change was due to inaccurate residency information that was later corrected, which decreased the numbers in those districts.”

We’ve reached out to Andrew-Spear to learn where that case is now being counted.

These cases are “presumptively positive,” meaning they are pending confirmatory testing by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

As of Monday at noon, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports that 3,697 people have been tested.

The Virginia Department of Health defines Southwest Virginia to include the following counties and cities: