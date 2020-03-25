Roanoke County case among Virginia’s 92 new coronavirus cases, now 396 statewide

RICHMOND, Va. – There are now 396 “presumptively positive” cases of the coronavirus in Virginia as of March 25.

Wednesday’s 396 cases mark an increase from 304 on Tuesday, 259 on Monday, 222 on Sunday, 158 on Saturday, 124 on Friday, 101 cases on Thursday and 67 on Wednesday.

Wednesday’s 391 cases reported by the Virginia Department of Health do not include:

Here’s a breakdown of Virginia’s 92 new cases:

30 people in Fairfax County

10 people in Arlington County

Nine people in Prince William County

Six people in Henrico County

Five people in Virginia Beach

Four people in James City County

Two people in Frederick County

Two people in Shenandoah County

Two people in Loudoun County

Two people in Chesapeake

Two people in York County

Two people in Manassas

Two people in Richmond

One person in Pittsylvania County

One person in Alexandria

One person in Roanoke County

One person in Harrisonburg

One person in Chesterfield County

One person in Hanover County

One person in Fairfax City

One person in Newport News

One person in Nottoway County

One person in Danville

One person in Fredericksburg

One person in Spotsylvania County

One person in Mecklenburg County

One person in Albemarle County

One person in Mathews County

The reason the list above contains 93, not 92 cases is because in Wednesday’s noon update a case previously reported in Rockingham County was no longer reported in that county.

Lorrie Andrew-Spear with the Virginia Department of Health previously told 10 News that, “Numbers on the website are preliminary, and this change was due to inaccurate residency information that was later corrected, which decreased the numbers in those districts.”

These cases are “presumptively positive,” meaning they are pending confirmatory testing by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

As of Tuesday at noon, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports that 5,370 people have been tested.