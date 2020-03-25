Roanoke County case among Virginia’s 92 new coronavirus cases, now 396 statewide
Roanoke County, Danville each saw a new case in Wednesday’s update
RICHMOND, Va. – There are now 396 “presumptively positive” cases of the coronavirus in Virginia as of March 25.
[Where are Virginia’s coronavirus cases? The latest from the health department]
Wednesday’s 396 cases mark an increase from 304 on Tuesday, 259 on Monday, 222 on Sunday, 158 on Saturday, 124 on Friday, 101 cases on Thursday and 67 on Wednesday.
Wednesday’s 391 cases reported by the Virginia Department of Health do not include:
- One person in Bedford County
- A man in his 60s who lives in the Eastern Shore Health District
- A Rockbridge County woman in her 70s
- A Radford University student, a woman in her 20s is self-isolating off-campus. This case was announced on March 24.
- Landon Spradlin, a Pittsylvania County man who died early Wednesday morning in North Carolina
Here’s a breakdown of Virginia’s 92 new cases:
- 30 people in Fairfax County
- 10 people in Arlington County
- Nine people in Prince William County
- Six people in Henrico County
- Five people in Virginia Beach
- Four people in James City County
- Two people in Frederick County
- Two people in Shenandoah County
- Two people in Loudoun County
- Two people in Chesapeake
- Two people in York County
- Two people in Manassas
- Two people in Richmond
- One person in Pittsylvania County
- One person in Alexandria
- One person in Roanoke County
- One person in Harrisonburg
- One person in Chesterfield County
- One person in Hanover County
- One person in Fairfax City
- One person in Newport News
- One person in Nottoway County
- One person in Danville
- One person in Fredericksburg
- One person in Spotsylvania County
- One person in Mecklenburg County
- One person in Albemarle County
- One person in Mathews County
The reason the list above contains 93, not 92 cases is because in Wednesday’s noon update a case previously reported in Rockingham County was no longer reported in that county.
Lorrie Andrew-Spear with the Virginia Department of Health previously told 10 News that, “Numbers on the website are preliminary, and this change was due to inaccurate residency information that was later corrected, which decreased the numbers in those districts.”
[Interactive map from Johns Hopkins shows how coronavirus is spreading in real-time]
These cases are “presumptively positive,” meaning they are pending confirmatory testing by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
As of Tuesday at noon, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports that 5,370 people have been tested.
Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.