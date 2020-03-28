Virginia sees 129 new coronavirus cases, now 743 cases statewide

RICHMOND, Va. – There are now 743 “presumptively positive” cases of the coronavirus in Virginia as of March 28.

Saturday’s 743 cases mark an increase from 614 on Friday, 465 on Thursday, 398 on Wednesday, 304 on Tuesday, 259 on Monday, 222 on Sunday, 158 on Saturday, 124 on Friday, 101 cases on Thursday and 67 on Wednesday.

Saturday’s 739 cases reported on the Virginia Department of Health’s coronavirus count do not include:

A person in Galax . It’s believe this person contracted the disease through international travel. This person is self-isolating at home. This case was announced on March 27.

A person in Washington County. It’s believed this case is associated with out-of-state and out-of-area travel. This case was announced on March 27.

A person in Lynchburg. This case was announced on March 27. No other information regarding this person has been released at this time.

A Wythe County resident who contracted COVID-19 through out-of-state travel. The VDH says the person is self-isolating at home and there is no concern over community contact. This case was announced on March 27.

These cases are “presumptively positive,” meaning they are pending confirmatory testing by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

As of Saturday at 9 a.m., the Virginia Dept. of Health reports that 9,166 people have been tested.