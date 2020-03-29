Virginia now reporting 890 cases statewide

RICHMOND, Va. – There are now 890 “presumptively positive” cases of the coronavirus in Virginia as of March 29.

[Where are Virginia’s coronavirus cases? The latest from the health department]

Sunday’s 890 cases mark an increase from 748 on Saturday, 614 on Friday, 465 on Thursday, 398 on Wednesday, 304 on Tuesday, 259 on Monday, 222 on Sunday, 158 on Saturday, 124 on Friday, 101 cases on Thursday and 67 on Wednesday.

This story will be updated soon with a detailed breakdown of the day’s new cases.

[Interactive map from Johns Hopkins shows how coronavirus is spreading in real-time]

These cases are “presumptively positive,” meaning they are pending confirmatory testing by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

As of Sunday at 9 a.m., the Virginia Dept. of Health reports that 10,609 people have been tested.