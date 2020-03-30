Virginia man accused of shooting 5-year-old turns himself in
DEDHAM, Va. – A Virginia man accused of shooting a 5-year-old boy in the torso has turned himself in, authorities said.
Marquelle B. Simon surrendered to the Portsmouth Police Department Friday night, The Virginian-Pilot reported.
Police responded to a call that a child was shot on March 20. Officers then met the boy and his mother at a hospital, where the 5-year-old was being treated for life-threatening injuries.
Simon, 19, has been charged with aggravated malicious wounding, attempted malicious wounding and two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of felony.
Authorities have not immediately released more information.
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)