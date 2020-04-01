51ºF

Sheetz announces free meal program for Virginia kids in need

Samantha Smith, Digital Content Producer

ROANOKE, Va. – Starting Thursday, Virginia kids in need will be able to get a free meal at Sheetz.

According to the company, the meal will include a free turkey sandwich, chips and a drink.

Meals will be available on a daily basis while supplies last for the next two weeks. After that two week period, the company says the program will be reevaluated based on the community’s needs.

Below is a list of local participating locations:

  • 2703 Peters Creek Rd NW, Roanoke, VA
  • 1212 Williamson Rd NE, Roanoke, VA
  • 2000 N Franklin St, Christiansburg, VA
  • 1435 Apperson Dr, Salem, VA
  • 1340 W Main St, Salem, VA
  • 20281 Virgil H Goode Hwy, Rocky Mount, VA
  • 1007 Philpott Rd, South Boston, VA
  • 1340 N 4th St, Wytheville, VA

