Sheetz announces free meal program for Virginia kids in need
ROANOKE, Va. – Starting Thursday, Virginia kids in need will be able to get a free meal at Sheetz.
According to the company, the meal will include a free turkey sandwich, chips and a drink.
Meals will be available on a daily basis while supplies last for the next two weeks. After that two week period, the company says the program will be reevaluated based on the community’s needs.
Below is a list of local participating locations:
- 2703 Peters Creek Rd NW, Roanoke, VA
- 1212 Williamson Rd NE, Roanoke, VA
- 2000 N Franklin St, Christiansburg, VA
- 1435 Apperson Dr, Salem, VA
- 1340 W Main St, Salem, VA
- 20281 Virgil H Goode Hwy, Rocky Mount, VA
- 1007 Philpott Rd, South Boston, VA
- 1340 N 4th St, Wytheville, VA
