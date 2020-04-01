Sheetz announces free meal program for Virginia kids in need

ROANOKE, Va. – Starting Thursday, Virginia kids in need will be able to get a free meal at Sheetz.

According to the company, the meal will include a free turkey sandwich, chips and a drink.

Meals will be available on a daily basis while supplies last for the next two weeks. After that two week period, the company says the program will be reevaluated based on the community’s needs.

Below is a list of local participating locations: