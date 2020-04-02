Virginia sees 222 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 1,710 statewide

RICHMOND, Va. – There are now 1,710 “presumptively positive” cases of the coronavirus in Virginia as of April 2.

Thursday’s 1,710 cases mark an increase from1,488 on Wednesday, 1,256 on Tuesday, 1,026 on Monday, 901 on Sunday, 748 on Saturday, 614 on Friday, 465 on Thursday, 398 on Wednesday, 304 on Tuesday, 259 on Monday, 222 on Sunday, 158 on Saturday, 124 on Friday, 101 cases on Thursday and 67 on Wednesday.

Thursday’s 1,706 cases reported in the Virginia Department of Health’s coronavirus count do not include:

A person in Galax . It’s believed this person contracted the disease through international travel. This person is self-isolating at home. This case was announced on March 27.

An Emporia man in his 30s who is self–isolating at home. This case was announced on March 28.

Another person in Emporia. This case was announced on March 29.

A third case in Washington County. This case was announced on March 31.

These cases are “presumptively positive,” meaning they are pending confirmatory testing by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

As of Thursday at 9 a.m., the Virginia Dept. of Health reports that 17,589 people have been tested.