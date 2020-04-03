Virginia sees 306 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 2,012 statewide
46 deaths reported across Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. – There are now 2,012 “presumptively positive” cases of the coronavirus in Virginia as of April 3.
Friday’s 2,012 cases mark an increase from 1,710 on Thursday, 1,488 on Wednesday, 1,256 on Tuesday, 1,026 on Monday, 901 on Sunday and 748 on Saturday.
Seven localities are reporting their first cases of coronavirus:
- Lexington
- Emporia
- Wise County
- Pulaski County
- Caroline County
- Westmoreland County
- Buena Vista
Here’s a breakdown of the 306 new cases in Virginia:
- 44 new cases in Fairfax County
- 25 new cases in Henrico County
- 24 new cases in Richmond City
- 23 new cases in Alexandria City
- 17 new cases in Virginia Beach City
- 16 new cases in Chesterfield County
- 14 new cases in Prince William County
- 13 new cases in Hampton
- 11 new cases in Chesapeake
- Nine new cases in Loudon County
- Seven new cases in Arlington County
- Seven new cases in Harrisonburg
- Seven new cases in James City County
- Six new cases in Norfolk
- Four new cases in Frederick County
- Four new cases in Hanover County
- Four new cases in Newport News
- Four new cases in Petersburg
- Four new cases in Suffolk
- Four new cases in Winchester
- Three new cases in Albemarle County
- Three new cases in Franklin County
- Three new cases in Isle of Wight County
- Three new cases in New Kent County
- Two new cases in Augusta County
- Two new cases in Danville
- Two new cases in Franklin
- Two new cases in Fredericksburg
- Two new cases in Hopewell
- Two new cases in King George County
- Two new cases in Lexington
- Two new cases in Mecklenburg County
- Two new cases in Prince George County
- Two new cases in Southampton County
- Two new cases in Spotsylvania County
- Two new cases in Stafford County
- Two new cases in Surry County
- One new case in Buena Vista
- One new case in Amelia County
- One new case in Buckingham County
- One new case in Caroline County
- One new case in Clarke County
- One new case in Culpeper County
- One new case in Emporia
- One new case in Fauquier County
- One new case Fluvanna County
- One new case in Greensville County
- One new case in Henry County
- One new case in Manassas City
- One new case in Manassas Park
- One new case in Northampton County
- One new case Portsmouth
- One new case in Powhatan County
- One new case in Pulaski County
- One new case in Richmond County
- One new case in Shenandoah County
- One new case in Sussex County
- One new case in Warren County
- One new case in Washington County
- One new case in Waynesboro
- One new case in Westmoreland
- One new case in Wise County
These cases are “presumptively positive,” meaning they are pending confirmatory testing by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
As of Friday at 9 a.m., the Virginia Dept. of Health reports that 19,005 people have been tested.
