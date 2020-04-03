Virginia sees 306 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 2,012 statewide

Published: April 3, 2020, 9:00 am Updated: April 3, 2020, 10:32 am

RICHMOND, Va. – There are now 2,012 “presumptively positive” cases of the coronavirus in Virginia as of April 3.

[Where are Virginia’s coronavirus cases? The latest from the health department]

Friday’s 2,012 cases mark an increase from 1,710 on Thursday, 1,488 on Wednesday, 1,256 on Tuesday, 1,026 on Monday, 901 on Sunday and 748 on Saturday.

Seven localities are reporting their first cases of coronavirus:

Lexington

Emporia

Wise County

Pulaski County

Caroline County

Westmoreland County

Buena Vista

Here’s a breakdown of the 306 new cases in Virginia:

44 new cases in Fairfax County

25 new cases in Henrico County

24 new cases in Richmond City

23 new cases in Alexandria City

17 new cases in Virginia Beach City

16 new cases in Chesterfield County

14 new cases in Prince William County

13 new cases in Hampton

11 new cases in Chesapeake

Nine new cases in Loudon County

Seven new cases in Arlington County

Seven new cases in Harrisonburg

Seven new cases in James City County

Six new cases in Norfolk

Four new cases in Frederick County

Four new cases in Hanover County

Four new cases in Newport News

Four new cases in Petersburg

Four new cases in Suffolk

Four new cases in Winchester

Three new cases in Albemarle County

Three new cases in Franklin County

Three new cases in Isle of Wight County

Three new cases in New Kent County

Two new cases in Augusta County

Two new cases in Danville

Two new cases in Franklin

Two new cases in Fredericksburg

Two new cases in Hopewell

Two new cases in King George County

Two new cases in Lexington

Two new cases in Mecklenburg County

Two new cases in Prince George County

Two new cases in Southampton County

Two new cases in Spotsylvania County

Two new cases in Stafford County

Two new cases in Surry County

One new case in Buena Vista

One new case in Amelia County

One new case in Buckingham County

One new case in Caroline County

One new case in Clarke County

One new case in Culpeper County

One new case in Emporia

One new case in Fauquier County

One new case Fluvanna County

One new case in Greensville County

One new case in Henry County

One new case in Manassas City

One new case in Manassas Park

One new case in Northampton County

One new case Portsmouth

One new case in Powhatan County

One new case in Pulaski County

One new case in Richmond County

One new case in Shenandoah County

One new case in Sussex County

One new case in Warren County

One new case in Washington County

One new case in Waynesboro

One new case in Westmoreland

One new case in Wise County

[Interactive map from Johns Hopkins shows how coronavirus is spreading in real-time]

These cases are “presumptively positive,” meaning they are pending confirmatory testing by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

As of Friday at 9 a.m., the Virginia Dept. of Health reports that 19,005 people have been tested.