Virginia sees 395 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 2,407 statewide

RICHMOND, Va. – There are now 2,407 “presumptively positive” cases of the coronavirus in Virginia as of April 4.

Saturday’s total of 2,407 cases mark an increase from 2,012 on Friday, 1,710 on Thursday, 1,488 on Wednesday, 1,256 on Tuesday, 1,026 on Monday, 901 on Sunday and 748 on Saturday.

These cases are “presumptively positive,” meaning they are pending confirmatory testing by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).