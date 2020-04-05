Virginia sees 230 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 2,637 statewide

RICHMOND, Va. – There are now 2,637 “presumptively positive” cases of the coronavirus in Virginia as of April 4.

Sunday’s total of 2,637 cases marks an increase from 2,407 on Saturday, 2,012 on Friday, 1,710 on Thursday, 1,488 on Wednesday, 1,256 on Tuesday, 1,026 on Monday, 901 on Sunday and 748 on Saturday.

These cases are “presumptively positive,” meaning they are pending confirmatory testing by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

As of Sunday at 9 a.m., the Virginia Dept. of Health reports that 23,617 people have been tested.