Virginia sees 455 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 3,333 statewide

Published: April 7, 2020, 9:00 am Updated: April 7, 2020, 10:03 am

RICHMOND, Va. – There are now 3,333 “presumptively positive” cases of the coronavirus in Virginia as of April 7.

[Where are Virginia’s coronavirus cases? The latest from the health department

Tuesday’s total of 3.333 cases marks an increase from 2,878 on Monday, 2,637 on Sunday, 2,407 on Saturday, 2,012 on Friday, 1,710 on Thursday, 1,488 on Wednesday, 1,256 on Tuesday, 1,026 on Monday, 901 on Sunday and 748 on Saturday.

Five new localities are reporting their first cases:

Craig County

Dinwiddie County

Buchanan County

Lunenburg County

Rappahannock County

Here is a breakdown of the 455 new cases in Virginia

60 new cases in Henrico County

44 new cases in Fairfax County

43 new cases in Prince William County

34 new cases in Arlington County

33 new cases in Alexandria

22 new cases in Virginia Beach

21 new cases in Loudon County

20 new cases in Chesterfield County

12 new cases in Frederick

12 new cases in Norfolk

Nine new cases in Lynchburg

Nine new cases in Montgomery County

Nine new cases in Portsmouth

Seven new cases in Fauquier County

Six new cases in Hanover County

Six new cases in Stafford County

Five new cases in Goochland County

Five new cases in Richmond

Five new cases in Washington County

Four new cases in Albemarle County

Four new cases in Cumberland County

Four new cases in York County

Three new cases in Bedford County

Three new cases in Botetourt County

Three new cases in Caroline County

Three new cases in Chesapeake

Three new cases in Gloucester County

Three new cases in Hopewell

Three new cases in Manassas City

Three new cases in Newport News

Three new cases in Prince George County

Three new cases in Roanoke County

Three new cases in Spotsylvania County

Two new cases in Amherst County

Two new cases in Appomattox

Two new cases in Buckingham County

Two new cases in Craig County

Two new cases in Danville

Two new cases in Hampton

Two new cases in Lunenburg

Two new cases in Nottoway County

Two new cases in Orange County

Two new cases in Suffolk

Two new cases in Wise County

One new case in Amelia County

One new case in Augusta County

One new case in Buchanan

One new case in Campbell County

One new case in Carroll County

One new case in Charlottesville

One new case in Culpeper County

One new case in Dinwiddie

One new case in Franklin County

One new case in Fredericksburg

One new case in Giles County

One new case in Greensville County

One new case in Henry County

One new case in Isle of Wight County

One new case in James City County

One new case in Page County

One new case in Poquoson

One new case in Pulaski County

One new case in Rappahannock

One new case in Richmond County

One new case in Roanoke

One new case in Rockingham County

One new case in Smyth County

One new case in Sussex County

One new case in Tazewell County

One new case in Warren County

One new case in Williamsburg

One new case in Winchester

[Interactive map from Johns Hopkins shows how coronavirus is spreading in real-time]

These cases are “presumptively positive,” meaning they are pending confirmatory testing by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

As of Tuesday at 9 a.m., the Virginia Dept. of Health reports that 28,645 people have been tested.