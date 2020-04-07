Virginia sees 455 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 3,333 statewide
63 deaths reported across Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. – There are now 3,333 “presumptively positive” cases of the coronavirus in Virginia as of April 7.
Tuesday’s total of 3.333 cases marks an increase from 2,878 on Monday, 2,637 on Sunday, 2,407 on Saturday, 2,012 on Friday, 1,710 on Thursday, 1,488 on Wednesday, 1,256 on Tuesday, 1,026 on Monday, 901 on Sunday and 748 on Saturday.
Five new localities are reporting their first cases:
- Craig County
- Dinwiddie County
- Buchanan County
- Lunenburg County
- Rappahannock County
Here is a breakdown of the 455 new cases in Virginia
- 60 new cases in Henrico County
- 44 new cases in Fairfax County
- 43 new cases in Prince William County
- 34 new cases in Arlington County
- 33 new cases in Alexandria
- 22 new cases in Virginia Beach
- 21 new cases in Loudon County
- 20 new cases in Chesterfield County
- 12 new cases in Frederick
- 12 new cases in Norfolk
- Nine new cases in Lynchburg
- Nine new cases in Montgomery County
- Nine new cases in Portsmouth
- Seven new cases in Fauquier County
- Six new cases in Hanover County
- Six new cases in Stafford County
- Five new cases in Goochland County
- Five new cases in Richmond
- Five new cases in Washington County
- Four new cases in Albemarle County
- Four new cases in Cumberland County
- Four new cases in York County
- Three new cases in Bedford County
- Three new cases in Botetourt County
- Three new cases in Caroline County
- Three new cases in Chesapeake
- Three new cases in Gloucester County
- Three new cases in Hopewell
- Three new cases in Manassas City
- Three new cases in Newport News
- Three new cases in Prince George County
- Three new cases in Roanoke County
- Three new cases in Spotsylvania County
- Two new cases in Amherst County
- Two new cases in Appomattox
- Two new cases in Buckingham County
- Two new cases in Craig County
- Two new cases in Danville
- Two new cases in Hampton
- Two new cases in Lunenburg
- Two new cases in Nottoway County
- Two new cases in Orange County
- Two new cases in Suffolk
- Two new cases in Wise County
- One new case in Amelia County
- One new case in Augusta County
- One new case in Buchanan
- One new case in Campbell County
- One new case in Carroll County
- One new case in Charlottesville
- One new case in Culpeper County
- One new case in Dinwiddie
- One new case in Franklin County
- One new case in Fredericksburg
- One new case in Giles County
- One new case in Greensville County
- One new case in Henry County
- One new case in Isle of Wight County
- One new case in James City County
- One new case in Page County
- One new case in Poquoson
- One new case in Pulaski County
- One new case in Rappahannock
- One new case in Richmond County
- One new case in Roanoke
- One new case in Rockingham County
- One new case in Smyth County
- One new case in Sussex County
- One new case in Tazewell County
- One new case in Warren County
- One new case in Williamsburg
- One new case in Winchester
These cases are “presumptively positive,” meaning they are pending confirmatory testing by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
As of Tuesday at 9 a.m., the Virginia Dept. of Health reports that 28,645 people have been tested.
