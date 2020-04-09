Virginia sees 397 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 4,042 statewide

RICHMOND, Va. – There are now 4,042 “presumptively positive” cases of the coronavirus in Virginia as of April 9.

Thursday’s total of 4.042 cases marks an increase from 3,645 on Wednesday, 3,333 on Tuesday, 2,878 on Monday, 2,637 on Sunday, 2,407 on Saturday, 2,012 on Friday and 1,710 on Thursday.

These cases are “presumptively positive,” meaning they are pending confirmatory testing by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

As of Thursday at 9 a.m., the Virginia Dept. of Health reports that 33,026 people have been tested.