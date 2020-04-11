Virginia sees 568 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 5,077 statewide

RICHMOND, Va. – There are now 5,077 “presumptively positive” cases of the coronavirus in Virginia as of April 11.

Saturday’s total of 5,077 cases marks an increase from 4,509 on Friday, 4,042 on Thursday, 3,645 on Wednesday, 3,333 on Tuesday, 2,878 on Monday, 2,637 on Sunday, 2,407 on Saturday, 2,012 on Friday and 1,710 on Thursday.

These cases are “presumptively positive,” meaning they are pending confirmatory testing by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

As of Saturday at 9 a.m., the Virginia Dept. of Health reports that 37,999 people have been tested.