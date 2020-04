Virginia sees 473 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 5,747 statewide

RICHMOND, Va. – There are now 5,747 “presumptively positive” cases of the coronavirus in Virginia as of April 13.

[Where are Virginia’s coronavirus cases? The latest from the health department]

Monday’s total of 5,747 cases marks an increase from 5,274 on Sunday, 5,077 on Saturday, 4,509 on Friday, 4,042 on Thursday, 3,645 on Wednesday, 3,333 on Tuesday and 2,878 on Monday.

Here is a breakdown of the 473 new cases in Virginia:

156 new cases in Fairfax County

45 new cases in Prince William County

37 new cases in Alexandria

24 new cases in Arlington County

18 new cases in Henrico County

15 new cases in Loudon County

15 new cases in Stafford County

13 new cases in Richmond

10 new cases in Newport News

9 new cases in Norfolk

8 new cases in Virginia Beach

7 new cases in Hampton

7 new cases in Manassas City

6 new cases in Goochland County

6 new cases in Harrisonburg

6 new cases in Rockingham County

5 new cases in Chesapeake

5 new cases in Wise County

4 new cases in Colonial Heights

4 new cases in Prince Edward County

4 new cases in Roanoke County

4 new cases in Washington County

4 new cases in York County

3 new cases in Albemarle County

3 new cases in Fauquier County

3 new cases in Portsmouth

3 new cases in Suffolk

3 new cases in Williamsburg

2 new cases in Buckingham County

2 new cases in Charlottesville

2 new cases in Chesterfield County

2 new cases in Fluvanna County

2 new cases in Greensville County

2 new cases in Isle of Wight County

2 new cases in Louisa County

2 new cases in Lynchburg

2 new cases in Mecklenburg County

2 new cases in Petersburg

2 new cases in Smyth County

2 new cases in Warren County

1 new case in Bedford County

1 new case in Botetourt County

1 new case in Campbell County

1 new case in Culpepper County

1 new case in Danville

1 new case in Franklin City

1 new case in Frederick County

1 new case in Fredericksburg

1 new case in Giles County

1 new case in Greene County

1 new case in Hanover County

1 new case in Lee County

1 new case in Lunenburg County

1 new case in Matthews County

1 new case in New Kent County

1 new case in Orange County

1 new case in Prince George County

1 new case in Roanoke City

1 new case Spotsylvania County

1 new case in Staunton

1 new case in Waynesboro

1 new case in Winchester

[Interactive map from Johns Hopkins shows how coronavirus is spreading in real-time]

These cases are “presumptively positive,” meaning they are pending confirmatory testing by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

As of Monday at 9 a.m., the Virginia Dept. of Health reports that 41,401 people have been tested.