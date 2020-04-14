Virginia sees 424 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 6,171 statewide

RICHMOND, Va. – There are now 6,171 “presumptively positive” cases of the coronavirus in Virginia as of April 14.

Tuesday’s total of 6,171 cases marks an increase from 5,747 on Monday, 5,274 on Sunday, 5,077 on Saturday, 4,509 on Friday, 4,042 on Thursday, 3,645 on Wednesday, 3,333 on Tuesday and 2,878 on Monday.

These cases are “presumptively positive,” meaning they are pending confirmatory testing by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

As of Tuesday at 9 a.m., the Virginia Dept. of Health reports that 42,763 people have been tested.