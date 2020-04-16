Virginia sees 389 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 6,889 statewide

RICHMOND, Va. – There are now 6,889 “presumptively positive” cases of the coronavirus in Virginia as of April 16.

Thursday’s total of 6,889 cases marks an increase from 6,500 on Wednesday, 6,171 on Tuesday 5,747 on Monday, 5,274 on Sunday, 5,077 on Saturday, 4,509 on Friday, 4,042 on Thursday and 3,645 on Wednesday.

These cases are “presumptively positive,” meaning they are pending confirmatory testing by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

As of Thursday at 9 a.m., the Virginia Dept. of Health reports that 46,444 people have been tested.