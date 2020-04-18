Virginia sees 562 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 8,053 statewide
258 people have died after testing positive for the coronavirus
RICHMOND, Va. – There are now 8,053 “presumptively positive” cases of the coronavirus in Virginia as of April 18.
Saturday’s total of 8,053 cases marks an increase from 7,491 on Friday, 6,889 on Thursday, 6,500 on Wednesday, 6,171 on Tuesday 5,747 on Monday and 5,274 on Sunday.
- Norton is now reporting it’s first case.
Here’s a breakdown of the 562 new cases in Virginia:
- 157 new cases in Fairfax County
- 56 new cases in Prince William County
- 35 new cases in Arlington County
- 33 new cases in Alexandria City
- 28 new cases in Loudoun County
- 27 new cases in Henrico County
- 19 new cases each in Chesterfield County and Harrisonburg City
- 17 new cases in Rockingham County
- 15 new cases in Stafford County
- 14 new cases in Isle of Wight County
- 11 new cases in Suffolk
- 10 new cases each in Manassas City and Richmond City
- Nine new cases in Hanover County
- Seven new cases each in Chesapeake and Culpeper County
- Six new cases each in Shenandoah County and Virginia Beach
- Five new cases each in Accomack County and Frederick County
- Four new cases in Colonial Heights
- Three new cases each in Augusta County, Franklin City, Goochland County, Page County, Spotsylvania County, and Winchester
- Two new cases each in Brunswick County, Caroline County, Cumberland County, Danville, Fluvanna County, Hopewell, Mecklenburg County, Montgomery County, Newport News, Portsmouth, Powhatan County, Southampton County and Warren County
- One new cases each in Buckingham County, Charles City County, Charlottesville City, Fairfax City, Fauquier County, Gloucester County, Greene County, Halifax County, Hampton, James City County, Norfolk, Norton, Nottoway County, Orange County, Scott County, Smyth County, Staunton, Westmoreland and Wise County
- Washington County is now reporting one fewer case. The Virginia Department of Health has previously told 10 News that, numbers on the website are preliminary, and changes of this nature are due to inaccurate residency information that was later corrected.
These cases are “presumptively positive,” meaning they are pending confirmatory testing by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
As of Saturday at 9 a.m., the Virginia Dept. of Health reports that 51,931 people have been tested.
