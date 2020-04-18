Virginia sees 562 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 8,053 statewide

Published: April 18, 2020, 8:52 am Updated: April 18, 2020, 9:47 am

RICHMOND, Va. – There are now 8,053 “presumptively positive” cases of the coronavirus in Virginia as of April 18.

Saturday’s total of 8,053 cases marks an increase from 7,491 on Friday, 6,889 on Thursday, 6,500 on Wednesday, 6,171 on Tuesday 5,747 on Monday and 5,274 on Sunday.

Norton is now reporting it’s first case.

Here’s a breakdown of the 562 new cases in Virginia:

157 new cases in Fairfax County

56 new cases in Prince William County

35 new cases in Arlington County

33 new cases in Alexandria City

28 new cases in Loudoun County

27 new cases in Henrico County

19 new cases each in Chesterfield County and Harrisonburg City

17 new cases in Rockingham County

15 new cases in Stafford County

14 new cases in Isle of Wight County

11 new cases in Suffolk

10 new cases each in Manassas City and Richmond City

Nine new cases in Hanover County

Seven new cases each in Chesapeake and Culpeper County

Six new cases each in Shenandoah County and Virginia Beach

Five new cases each in Accomack County and Frederick County

Four new cases in Colonial Heights

Three new cases each in Augusta County, Franklin City, Goochland County, Page County, Spotsylvania County, and Winchester

Two new cases each in Brunswick County, Caroline County, Cumberland County, Danville, Fluvanna County, Hopewell, Mecklenburg County, Montgomery County, Newport News, Portsmouth, Powhatan County, Southampton County and Warren County

One new cases each in Buckingham County, Charles City County, Charlottesville City, Fairfax City, Fauquier County, Gloucester County, Greene County, Halifax County, Hampton, James City County, Norfolk, Norton, Nottoway County, Orange County, Scott County, Smyth County, Staunton, Westmoreland and Wise County

Washington County is now reporting one fewer case. The Virginia Department of Health has previously told 10 News that, numbers on the website are preliminary, and changes of this nature are due to inaccurate residency information that was later corrected.

These cases are “presumptively positive,” meaning they are pending confirmatory testing by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

As of Saturday at 9 a.m., the Virginia Dept. of Health reports that 51,931 people have been tested.