Virginia sees 484 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 8,537 statewide
277 people have died after testing positive for the coronavirus
RICHMOND, Va. – There are now 8,537 “presumptively positive” cases of the coronavirus in Virginia as of April 19.
Sunday’s total of 8,537 cases marks an increase of 8,053 from Saturday, 7,491 on Friday, 6,889 on Thursday, 6,500 on Wednesday, 6,171 on Tuesday and 5,747 on Monday.
Here’s a breakdown of the 484 new cases in Virginia:
- 176 new cases in Fairfax County
- 55 new cases in Arlington County
- 42 new cases in Prince William County
- 29 new cases Alexandria City
- 25 new cases in Henrico County
- 20 new cases in Richmond City
- 12 new cases in Loudoun County
- 11 new cases in Manassas City
- 10 new cases in Suffolk
- Nine new cases each in Accomack County and Stafford County
- Eight new cases each in Chesapeake and Fairfax City
- Seven new cases in Southampton County
- Six new cases in York County
- Five new cases in Hanover County
- Four new cases each in Culpeper County, Hampton and Manassas Park
- Three new cases each in Danville, Fauquier County, Harrisonburg CIty and Isle of Wight County
- Two new cases each in Fredericksburg, James City County, Norfolk, Northampton County, Nottoway County, Roanoke County, Spotsylvania County, Virginia Beach, Washington County and Wythe County
- One new case each in Albemarle County, Alleghany County, Amelia County, Bedford County, Botetourt County, Buckingham County, Chesterfield County, Mecklenburg County, Norton and Richmond County
- Newport News and Powhatan County are both now reporting one fewer case. The Virginia Department of Health has previously told 10 News that, numbers on the website are preliminary, and changes of this nature are due to inaccurate residency information that was later corrected.
These cases are “presumptively positive,” meaning they are pending confirmatory testing by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
As of Sunday at 9 a.m., the Virginia Dept. of Health reports that 54,733 people have been tested.
