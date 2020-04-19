Virginia sees 484 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 8,537 statewide

RICHMOND, Va. – There are now 8,537 “presumptively positive” cases of the coronavirus in Virginia as of April 19.

Sunday’s total of 8,537 cases marks an increase of 8,053 from Saturday, 7,491 on Friday, 6,889 on Thursday, 6,500 on Wednesday, 6,171 on Tuesday and 5,747 on Monday.

Here’s a breakdown of the 484 new cases in Virginia:

176 new cases in Fairfax County

55 new cases in Arlington County

42 new cases in Prince William County

29 new cases Alexandria City

25 new cases in Henrico County

20 new cases in Richmond City

12 new cases in Loudoun County

11 new cases in Manassas City

10 new cases in Suffolk

Nine new cases each in Accomack County and Stafford County

Eight new cases each in Chesapeake and Fairfax City

Seven new cases in Southampton County

Six new cases in York County

Five new cases in Hanover County

Four new cases each in Culpeper County, Hampton and Manassas Park

Three new cases each in Danville, Fauquier County, Harrisonburg CIty and Isle of Wight County

Two new cases each in Fredericksburg, James City County, Norfolk, Northampton County, Nottoway County, Roanoke County, Spotsylvania County, Virginia Beach, Washington County and Wythe County

One new case each in Albemarle County, Alleghany County, Amelia County, Bedford County, Botetourt County, Buckingham County, Chesterfield County, Mecklenburg County, Norton and Richmond County

Newport News and Powhatan County are both now reporting one fewer case. The Virginia Department of Health has previously told 10 News that, numbers on the website are preliminary, and changes of this nature are due to inaccurate residency information that was later corrected.

These cases are “presumptively positive,” meaning they are pending confirmatory testing by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

As of Sunday at 9 a.m., the Virginia Dept. of Health reports that 54,733 people have been tested.