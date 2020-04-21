Virginia sees 640 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 9,630 statewide

RICHMOND, Va. – There are now 9,630 cases of the coronavirus in Virginia as of April 21.

According to the Virginia Department of Health, 9,451 of those cases are “confirmed,” and 179 are “probable.” Tuesday is the first day the health department identified “probable” and “confirmed” cases.

Tuesday’s total of 9,630 cases marks an increase of 8,990 on Monday, 8,537 on Sunday, 8,053 on Saturday, 7,491 on Friday, 6,889 on Thursday and 6,500 on Wednesday.

These cases are “presumptively positive,” meaning they are pending confirmatory testing by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

As of Tuesday at 9 a.m., the Virginia Dept. of Health reports that 58,354 people have been tested.