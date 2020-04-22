Virginia sees 636 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 10,266 statewide

RICHMOND, Va. – There are now 10,266 cases of the coronavirus in Virginia as of April 22.

Starting April 21, VDH began counting probable cases in addition to coronavirus cases confirmed by testing.

Tuesday’s total of 10,266 cases marks an increase from 9,630 on Tuesday, 8,990 on Monday, 8,537 on Sunday, 8,053 on Saturday, 7,491 on Friday and 6,889 on Thursday.

These cases are “presumptively positive,” meaning they are pending confirmatory testing by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

As of Wednesday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports that 60,778 people have been tested.