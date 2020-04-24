Virginia sees 596 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 11,594 statewide

RICHMOND, Va. – There are now 11,594 cases of the coronavirus in Virginia as of April 24.

Starting April 21, VDH began counting probable cases in addition to coronavirus cases confirmed by testing.

Friday’s total of 11,594 cases marks an increase from 10,998 on Thursday, 10,266 on Wednesday, 9,630 on Tuesday, 8,990 on Monday, 8,537 on Sunday, 8,053 on Saturday and 7,491 on Friday.

These cases are “presumptively positive,” meaning they are pending confirmatory testing by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

As of Friday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports that 69,015 people have been tested.