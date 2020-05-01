Virginia sees 1,055 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 16,901 statewide

RICHMOND, Va. – There are now 16,901 cases of the coronavirus in Virginia as of May 1.

Starting April 21, VDH began counting probable cases in addition to coronavirus cases confirmed by testing.

Friday’s total of 16,901 cases marks an increase from 15,846 on Thursday, 14,961 on Wednesday, 14,339 on Tuesday, 13,535 on Monday, 12,970 on Sunday and 12,366 on Saturday.

These cases are “presumptively positive,” meaning they are pending confirmatory testing by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

As of Friday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports that105,648 people have been tested.