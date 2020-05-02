Virginia sees 830 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 17,731 statewide
616 people have died after testing positive for the coronavirus
RICHMOND, Va. – There are now 17,731 cases of the coronavirus in Virginia as of May 2.
Starting April 21, VDH began counting probable cases in addition to coronavirus cases confirmed by testing.
Saturday’s total of 17,731 cases marks an increase from 16,901 on Friday, 15,846 on Thursday, 14,961 on Wednesday, 14,339 on Tuesday, 13,535 on Monday, 12,970 on Sunday and 12,366 on Saturday.
Here’s a breakdown of the 830 new cases in Virginia:
- 149 in Fairfax County
- 119 in Prince William County
- 50 in Accomack County
- 49 in Loudoun County
- 46 in Alexandria City
- 43 in Buckingham County
- 40 in Arlington County
- 36 in Chesterfield County
- 36 in Manassas City
- 28 in Henrico County
- 19 in Spotsylvania County
- 18 in Richmond City
- 17 in Virginia Beach
- 15 in Culpeper County
- 14 in Harrisonburg City
- 14 in Shenandoah County
- 12 in Northampton County
- 11 in Stafford County
- 10 in Rockingham County
- Eight in Manassas Park
- Seven in Chesapeake
- Seven in Norfolk
- Five in Winchester
- Four in Warren County
- Four in Lynchburg
- Four in Prince Edward County
- Four in King William County
- Three in Portsmouth
- Three in Suffolk
- Three in Fredericksburg
- Three in Page County
- Three in Colonial Heights
- Three in Henry County
- Three in Hampton
- Three in Newport News
- Two in Albemarle County
- Two in Westmoreland County
- Two in Petersburg
- Two in Hopewell
- Two in Dinwiddie County
- Two in Fluvanna County
- Two in Danville
- One in Richmond County, Williamsburg City, Augusta County, Mecklenburg County, Rappahannock County, Hanover County James City County, Orange County, Staunton, Franklin County, Galax, Roanoke County, Louisa County, Carroll County, Waynesboro, Bedford County, Prince George County, Appomattox County, Washington County, Campbell County, Halifax County, Charlotte County, King and Queen, Lexington, Clarke County, Pittsylvania County, Madison County, Russell County, Brunswick County
- Amherst, Cumberland and King George counties are all reporting one fewer case on Saturday as compared to Friday. Caroline County is reporting three fewer cases as of Saturday. The Virginia Department of Health previously told 10 News that numbers on their website are preliminary, and subject to change if they have inaccurate residency information and later correct it.
These cases are “presumptively positive,” meaning they are pending confirmatory testing by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
As of Saturday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports that 112,450 people have been tested.
