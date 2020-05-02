Virginia sees 830 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 17,731 statewide

Published: May 2, 2020, 10:01 am Updated: May 2, 2020, 10:47 am

RICHMOND, Va. – There are now 17,731 cases of the coronavirus in Virginia as of May 2.

Starting April 21, VDH began counting probable cases in addition to coronavirus cases confirmed by testing.

Saturday’s total of 17,731 cases marks an increase from 16,901 on Friday, 15,846 on Thursday, 14,961 on Wednesday, 14,339 on Tuesday, 13,535 on Monday, 12,970 on Sunday and 12,366 on Saturday.

Here’s a breakdown of the 830 new cases in Virginia:

149 in Fairfax County

119 in Prince William County

50 in Accomack County

49 in Loudoun County

46 in Alexandria City

43 in Buckingham County

40 in Arlington County

36 in Chesterfield County

36 in Manassas City

28 in Henrico County

19 in Spotsylvania County

18 in Richmond City

17 in Virginia Beach

15 in Culpeper County

14 in Harrisonburg City

14 in Shenandoah County

12 in Northampton County

11 in Stafford County

10 in Rockingham County

Eight in Manassas Park

Seven in Chesapeake

Seven in Norfolk

Five in Winchester

Four in Warren County

Four in Lynchburg

Four in Prince Edward County

Four in King William County

Three in Portsmouth

Three in Suffolk

Three in Fredericksburg

Three in Page County

Three in Colonial Heights

Three in Henry County

Three in Hampton

Three in Newport News

Two in Albemarle County

Two in Westmoreland County

Two in Petersburg

Two in Hopewell

Two in Dinwiddie County

Two in Fluvanna County

Two in Danville

One in Richmond County, Williamsburg City, Augusta County, Mecklenburg County, Rappahannock County, Hanover County James City County, Orange County, Staunton, Franklin County, Galax, Roanoke County, Louisa County, Carroll County, Waynesboro, Bedford County, Prince George County, Appomattox County, Washington County, Campbell County, Halifax County, Charlotte County, King and Queen, Lexington, Clarke County, Pittsylvania County, Madison County, Russell County, Brunswick County

Amherst, Cumberland and King George counties are all reporting one fewer case on Saturday as compared to Friday. Caroline County is reporting three fewer cases as of Saturday. The Virginia Department of Health previously told 10 News that numbers on their website are preliminary, and subject to change if they have inaccurate residency information and later correct it.

These cases are “presumptively positive,” meaning they are pending confirmatory testing by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

As of Saturday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports that 112,450 people have been tested.