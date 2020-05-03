Virginia sees 940 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 18,671 statewide
660 people have died after testing positive for the coronavirus
RICHMOND, Va. – There are now 18,671 cases of the coronavirus in Virginia as of May 3.
Starting April 21, VDH began counting probable cases in addition to coronavirus cases confirmed by testing.
Sunday’s total of 18,671 cases marks an increase from 17,731 on Saturday, 16,901 on Friday, 15,846 on Thursday, 14,961 on Wednesday, 14,339 on Tuesday, 13,535 on Monday, and 12,970 on Sunday.
Here’s a breakdown of the 940 new cases in Virginia:
294 in Fairfax County
126 in Prince William County
62 in Arlington County
51 in Alexandria
50 in Loudon County
47 in Accomack County
40 in Northampton County
28 in Henrico County
21 in Richmond
16 in Chesapeake
14 in Clupeper County
12 in Spotsylvania and Shenandoah Counties and Suffolk City
11 in Shenandoah County
Ten in Norfolk and Portsmouth
Nine in Stafford County and Falls Church
Eight in Chesterfield County, Manassas and Harrisonburg
Six in Frederick and Rockingham Counties and Manassas Park
Five in Fauquier County and Charlottesville
Four in Hanover and Charles City Counties
Three in Albemarle, Essex an Roanoke Counties, as well as Fairfax and Winchester
Two in Caroline, Carroll, James City, King George, Mecklenburg, New Kent, Page, Richmond and Southampton Counties, as well as the cities of Fredericksburg, Galax, Lynchburg and Newport News
One in Augusta, Franklin, Gloucester, Goochland, Lancaster, Powhatan, Westmoreland, Wythe and York Counties and the cities of Bristol, Emporia, Hampton, Lexington, Roanoke and Williamsburg.
These cases are “presumptively positive,” meaning they are pending confirmatory testing by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
As of Saturday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports that 119,204 tests have been performed.
