Virginia sees 940 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 18,671 statewide

Published: May 3, 2020, 8:57 am Updated: May 3, 2020, 9:46 am

RICHMOND, Va. – There are now 18,671 cases of the coronavirus in Virginia as of May 3.

Starting April 21, VDH began counting probable cases in addition to coronavirus cases confirmed by testing.

Sunday’s total of 18,671 cases marks an increase from 17,731 on Saturday, 16,901 on Friday, 15,846 on Thursday, 14,961 on Wednesday, 14,339 on Tuesday, 13,535 on Monday, and 12,970 on Sunday.

Here’s a breakdown of the 940 new cases in Virginia:

294 in Fairfax County

126 in Prince William County

62 in Arlington County

51 in Alexandria

50 in Loudon County

47 in Accomack County

40 in Northampton County

28 in Henrico County

21 in Richmond

16 in Chesapeake

14 in Clupeper County

12 in Spotsylvania and Shenandoah Counties and Suffolk City

11 in Shenandoah County

Ten in Norfolk and Portsmouth

Nine in Stafford County and Falls Church

Eight in Chesterfield County, Manassas and Harrisonburg

Six in Frederick and Rockingham Counties and Manassas Park

Five in Fauquier County and Charlottesville

Four in Hanover and Charles City Counties

Three in Albemarle, Essex an Roanoke Counties, as well as Fairfax and Winchester

Two in Caroline, Carroll, James City, King George, Mecklenburg, New Kent, Page, Richmond and Southampton Counties, as well as the cities of Fredericksburg, Galax, Lynchburg and Newport News

One in Augusta, Franklin, Gloucester, Goochland, Lancaster, Powhatan, Westmoreland, Wythe and York Counties and the cities of Bristol, Emporia, Hampton, Lexington, Roanoke and Williamsburg.

These cases are “presumptively positive,” meaning they are pending confirmatory testing by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

As of Saturday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports that 119,204 tests have been performed.