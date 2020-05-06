More than $7 million in federal funding to go towards affordable housing in Virginia
Funding to go to several cities in southwest Virginia
WASHINGTON – More than $7 million in federal funding is set to go towards affordable housing in the commonwealth.
The funding will be sent to Covington, Danville, Lynchburg, Roanoke and Wytheville, according to a release from Sen. Mark Warner’s office.
The release states the funding was awarded through a voucher program within the CARES Act.
“In this time of deep uncertainty, the last thing families should have to worry about is whether they can afford a roof over their heads,” said Sen. Tim Kaine and Sen. Mark Warner in a joint statement. “That’s why we’re glad to know this federal funding will go towards helping provide needed housing assistance for families across Virginia.”
According to the release, Congress provided $1.25 billion for tenant-based rental assistance, which helps lower-income families, the elderly and disabled individuals afford housing.
Below is how much funding will be awarded to the selected cities in southwest Virginia:
- Covington Redevelopment & Housing Authority, $5.334
- Danville Redevelopment & Housing Authority, $162,286
- Lynchburg Redevelopment & Housing Authority, $92,288
- Roanoke Redevelopment & Housing Authority, $214,414
- Wytheville Redevelopment & Housing Authority, $14,180
