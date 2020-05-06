More than $7 million in federal funding to go towards affordable housing in Virginia

WASHINGTON – More than $7 million in federal funding is set to go towards affordable housing in the commonwealth.

The funding will be sent to Covington, Danville, Lynchburg, Roanoke and Wytheville, according to a release from Sen. Mark Warner’s office.

The release states the funding was awarded through a voucher program within the CARES Act.

“In this time of deep uncertainty, the last thing families should have to worry about is whether they can afford a roof over their heads,” said Sen. Tim Kaine and Sen. Mark Warner in a joint statement. “That’s why we’re glad to know this federal funding will go towards helping provide needed housing assistance for families across Virginia.”

According to the release, Congress provided $1.25 billion for tenant-based rental assistance, which helps lower-income families, the elderly and disabled individuals afford housing.

Below is how much funding will be awarded to the selected cities in southwest Virginia: