Virginia

Protesters set to rally in Richmond to reopen Virginia

Police patrol around Capitol Square for the anticipated pro gun rally at the Virginia State Capitol Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
RICHMOND, Va. – Gov. Northam says phase one of reopening Virginia after the coronavirus shutdown will begin next week, but for some, that’s not soon enough.

Another rally to reopen Virginia is later today at the capitol in Richmond.

There was a protest last month at capitol square. The demonstration included cars and people on foot, circling capitol square who are against the extended closure of some non-essential businesses.

