Virginia reporting 21,570 coronavirus cases, 769 deaths statewide

RICHMOND, Va. – There are now 21,570 cases of the coronavirus in Virginia as of May 7.

No new numbers were released from the Virginia Dept. of Health on Wednesday.

Thursday’s total of 21,570 cases marks an increase from 20,256 on Tuesday, 19,492 on Monday 18,671 on Sunday, 17,731 on Saturday, 16,901 on Friday, 15,846 on Thursday and 14,961 on Wednesday.

As of Thursday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports that 136,558 people have been tested.