Virginia sees 854 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 23,196 statewide

Published: May 9, 2020, 8:48 am Updated: May 9, 2020, 9:13 am

RICHMOND, Va. – There are now 23,196 cases of the coronavirus in Virginia as of May 9.

Saturday’s total of 23,196 cases marks an increase from Friday’s total of 22,342, 21,570 on Thursday, 20,985 on Wednesday, 20,256 on Tuesday, 19,492 on Monday 18,671 on Sunday, 17,731 on Saturday.

As of Friday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports that 143,220 total people have been tested.

Total people tested includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.