Virginia sees 885 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 24,081 statewide

Published: May 10, 2020, 8:48 am Updated: May 10, 2020, 9:11 am

RICHMOND, Va. – There are now 24,081 cases of the coronavirus in Virginia as of May 10.

10 News is working to layout the latest numbers of cases by locality.

Here is a breakdown of the 854 new coronavirus cases in Virginia as of Saturday, May 9:

272 new cases in Fairfax County

74 new cases in Prince William County

57 new cases in Loudoun County

51 new cases in Arlington County

33 new cases in Accomack County

32 new cases in Alexandria City

24 new cases in Chesterfield County

22 new cases in Henrico County

21 new cases in Buckingham County

19 new cases in Rockingham County

18 new cases in Richmond

16 new cases in Norfolk

15 new cases in Fauquier County

14 new cases in Culpeper County

12 new cases in Frederick County

10 new cases in Stafford and Northampton County

Nine new cases in Chesapeake, Virginia Beach, Augusta County

Eight new cases in Porstmouth, Newport News and Hanover County

Seven new cases in Mecklenburg County

Six new cases in Shenandoah County , Spotsylvania County and Suffolk

Five new cases in Page County

Four new cases in Harrisonburg, Warren County, Essex County, Giles County

Three new cases in Manassas City, Fredericksburg, Isle of Wight County, Albemarle County and Winchester, Montgomery County, Hampton

Two new cases, in Manassas Park, Carroll County, Roanoke City, Westmoreland County, Halifax County, Louisa County, Charles City County, Southampton County, Franklin City

One new case in Richmond County, Fluvanna County, Caroline County, Galax, Franklin County, King and Queen, Appomattox County, Bedford County, Charlotte County, Covington, Henry County, Lunenburg County, Mathews County, Prince Edward County, Rappahannock County, Orange County, Wythe County, Rockbridge County, Salem, Waynesboro, Surry County

One FEWER case reported in Botetourt County, James City County and Lexington. s now reporting one fewer case. The Virginia Department of Health has previously told 10 News that, numbers on the website are preliminary, and changes of this nature are due to inaccurate residency information that was later corrected.”

Bland and Bath County have no reported cases

Sunday’s total of 24,081 cases marks an increase from Saturdays total of 23,196, Friday’s total of 22,342, 21,570 on Thursday, 20,985 on Wednesday, 20,256 on Tuesday, 19,492 on Monday 18,671 on Sunday, 17,731 on Saturday.

As of Sunday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports that 157,957 total people have been tested.

Total people tested includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.