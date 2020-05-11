Virginia sees 989 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 25,070 statewide

RICHMOND, Va. – There are now 25,070 cases of the coronavirus in Virginia as of May 11.

Monday’s total of 25,070 cases marks an increase from 24,081 on Sunday, Saturday’s total of 23,196, Friday’s total of 22,342, 21,570 on Thursday, 20,985 on Wednesday and 20,256 on Tuesday.

As of Monday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 167,758 testing encounters.

The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.