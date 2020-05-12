Virginia sees 730 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 25,800 statewide

RICHMOND, Va. – There are now 25,800 cases of the coronavirus in Virginia as of May 12.

Tuesday’s total of 25,800 cases marks an increase from 25,070 on Monday 24,081 on Sunday, Saturday’s total of 23,196, Friday’s total of 22,342, 21,570 on Thursday, 20,985 on Wednesday.

As of Tuesday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 171,239 testing encounters.

The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.