Seven test positive for coronavirus at Virginia ramen plant

CHESTERFIELD, Va. – Seven employees have tested positive for coronavirus at a ramen noodle plant in Virginia, according to NBC 12.

The NBC-affiliate reports that the seven people are employees at Chesterfield location of Maruchan Virginia, Inc. According to the company, the employees are quarantined in their homes.

Below is a statement from the company:

“We reported all cases to the Chesterfield County Health Department, as the safety and health of our employees and community remains our top priority. Following the discovery of the infections, we conducted a deep cleaning based on CDC guidelines, and we will continue to enforce safety and sanitization precautions above and beyond what has been outlined by the CDC and the health department, and, as of now the plant is in operation."

The company says it will continue to work with the CDC and local health officials to ensure the safety and health of other employees.