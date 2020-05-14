Virginia sees 1,067 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 27,813 statewide

RICHMOND, Va. – There are now 27,813 cases of the coronavirus in Virginia as of May 14.

Thursday’s total of 27,813 cases marks an increase from 26,746 on Wednesday 25,800 on Tuesday, 25,070 on Monday 24,081 on Sunday, Saturday’s total of 23,196 and Friday’s total of 22,342.

As of Thursday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 185,551 testing encounters.

The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.