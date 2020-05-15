Virginia sees 859 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 28,672 statewide

Published: May 15, 2020, 9:08 am Updated: May 15, 2020, 10:13 am

RICHMOND, Va. – There are now 28,672 cases of the coronavirus in Virginia as of May 15.

[Where are Virginia’s coronavirus cases? The latest from the health department]

Friday’s total of 28,672 cases marks an increase from 27,813 on Thursday, 26,746 on Wednesday 25,800 on Tuesday, 25,070 on Monday 24,081 on Sunday and Saturday’s total of 23,196.

[Interactive map from Johns Hopkins shows how coronavirus is spreading in real-time]

As of Friday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 176,681 testing encounters.

The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.