Virginia sees 859 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 28,672 statewide

There are now more than 977 deaths from the coronavirus in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. – There are now 28,672 cases of the coronavirus in Virginia as of May 15.

Friday’s total of 28,672 cases marks an increase from 27,813 on Thursday, 26,746 on Wednesday 25,800 on Tuesday, 25,070 on Monday 24,081 on Sunday and Saturday’s total of 23,196.

As of Friday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 176,681 testing encounters.

The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.

