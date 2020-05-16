Virginia sees 1,011 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 29,683 statewide

RICHMOND, Va. – There are now 29,683 cases of the coronavirus in Virginia as of May 16.

Saturday’s total of 29,683 cases marks and increase from Friday’s total of 28,672 cases, 27,813 on Thursday, 26,746 on Wednesday 25,800 on Tuesday, 25,070 on Monday and 24,081 on Sunday.

As of Friday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 176,681 testing encounters.

The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.