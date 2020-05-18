Virginia sees 752 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 31,140 statewide

RICHMOND, Va. – There are now 31,140 cases of the coronavirus in Virginia as of May 18.

[Where are Virginia’s coronavirus cases? The latest from the health department]

Monday’s total of 31,140 cases marks an increase from Sunday’s total of 30,388, Saturday’s total of 29,683, Friday’s 28,672 cases, 27,813 on Thursday, 26,746 on Wednesday 25,800 on Tuesday, and 25,070 on Monday.

[Interactive map from Johns Hopkins shows how coronavirus is spreading in real-time]

As of Monday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 218,393 testing encounters.

The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.