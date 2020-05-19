Virginia sees 1,005 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 32,145 statewide
There are now 1,041 deaths from the coronavirus in Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. – There are now 32,145 cases of the coronavirus in Virginia as of May 19.
Tuesday’s total of 32,145 cases marks an increase from Monday’s total of 31,140, Sunday’s total of 30,388, Saturday’s total of 29,683, Friday’s 28,672 cases, 27,813 on Thursday and 26,746 on Wednesday.
As of Tuesday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 224,991 testing encounters.
The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.
