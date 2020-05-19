Virginia sees 1,005 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 32,145 statewide

RICHMOND, Va. – There are now 32,145 cases of the coronavirus in Virginia as of May 19.

[Where are Virginia’s coronavirus cases? The latest from the health department]

Tuesday’s total of 32,145 cases marks an increase from Monday’s total of 31,140, Sunday’s total of 30,388, Saturday’s total of 29,683, Friday’s 28,672 cases, 27,813 on Thursday and 26,746 on Wednesday.

[Interactive map from Johns Hopkins shows how coronavirus is spreading in real-time]

As of Tuesday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 224,991 testing encounters.

The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.