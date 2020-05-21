Virginia sees 1,229 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 34,137 statewide

RICHMOND, Va. – There are now 34,137 cases of the coronavirus in Virginia as of May 21.

Thursday’s total of 34,137 cases marks an increase from Wednesday’s total of 32,908, Tuesday’s total of 32,145, Monday’s total of 31,140, Sunday’s total of 30,388, Saturday’s total of 29,683, Friday’s 28,672 cases and 27,813 on Thursday.

As of Thursday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 241,957 testing encounters.

The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.