Virginia sees 799 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 35,749 statewide

RICHMOND, Va. – There are now 35,749 cases of the coronavirus in Virginia as of May 23.

Saturday’s total of 35,749 cases marks an increase from Friday’s total of 34,950, Thursday’s total of 34,137, Wednesday’s total of 32,908, Tuesday’s total of 32,145, Monday’s total of 31,140 and Sunday’s total of 30,388.

As of Saturday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 258,163 total testing encounters.

The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.