Virginia sees 495 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 36,244 statewide
There are now 1,171 deaths from the coronavirus in Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. – There are now 36,244 cases of the coronavirus in Virginia as of May 24.
Sunday’s total of 36,244 cases marks an increase from Saturday’s total of 35,749 Friday’s total of 34,950, Thursday’s total of 34,137, Wednesday’s total of 32,908, Tuesday’s total of 32,145 and Monday’s total of 31,140.
Here’s a breakdown of the 495 new coronavirus cases:
- 69 in Fairfax County
- 60 in Prince William County
- 44 in Richmond City
- 35 in Alexandria City
- 33 in Loudon County
- 30 in Buckinham County
- 20 in Manassas
- 15 in Chesterfield and henrico Counties
- 14 in Arlington County
- 13 in Culpeper County
- 12 in Stafford County
- Nine in Frederick and Stafford Counties
- Eight in Sussex County
- Seven in Mecklenburg, Shenandoah, Page and Spotsylvania Counties, as well as Harrisonburg
- Six in Augusta County and Galax
- Five in Fauquier, Hanover and Pittsylvania Counties, as well as Fredericksburg, Manassas Park and Suffolk
- Four in Cumberland and Henry Counties, as well as Virginia Beach
- Three in Albemarle and Northampton Counties, as well as Newport News
- Two in Amherst, Carroll, Greene, Orange, Richmond and Warren Counties, as well as Colonial Heights, Falls Church and Portsmouth
- One in Clark, Essex, Fluvanna, King George, Northumberland and Russell Counties, and the cities of Chesapeake, Norfolk and Winchester
- Charlotte, Giles, New Kent and Rockingham Counties and the cities of Lexington and Staunton are now reporting one fewer case. The Virginia Department of Health has previously told 10 News that, numbers on the website are preliminary, and changes of this nature are due to inaccurate residency information that was later corrected.
- Rockingham County is now reporting ten fewer case. The Virginia Department of Health has previously told 10 News that, numbers on the website are preliminary, and changes of this nature are due to inaccurate residency information that was later corrected.
As of Sunday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 272,333 total testing encounters.
The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.
