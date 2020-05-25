Virginia sees 1,483 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 37,727 statewide

RICHMOND, Va. – There are now 37,727 cases of the coronavirus in Virginia as of May 25.

Monday’s total of 37,727 cases marks an increase from Sunday’s total of 36,244, Saturday’s total of 35,749, Friday’s total of 34,950, Thursday’s total of 34,137, Wednesday’s total of 32,908 and Tuesday’s total of 32,145.

