Virginia sees 907 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 40,249 statewide

RICHMOND, Va. – There are now 40,249 cases of the coronavirus in Virginia as of May 27.

Wednesday’s total of 40,249 cases marks an increase from Tuesday’s total of 39,342, Monday’s total of 37,727, Sunday’s total of 36,244, Saturday’s total of 35,749, Friday’s total of 34,950 and Thursday’s total of 34,137.

As of Wednesday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 308,153 total testing encounters.

The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.